45-Yr-Old Dies in Gujarat; PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on COVID-19 Today

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 29 March, increasing the toll in Gujarat to five, stated an official, reported PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, 29 March, at 11 am since the lockdown was imposed.

India saw the highest jump in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 185 patients testing positive for the virus. The total number of cases, as on Saturday, is 909, which includes 19 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 March, announced the constitution of PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund for people who wanted to contribute to India’s fight against COVID-19.