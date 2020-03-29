45-Yr-Old Dies in Gujarat; PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on COVID-19 Today

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 29 March, increasing the toll in Gujarat to five, stated an official, reported PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, 29 March, at 11 am since the lockdown was imposed.
India saw the highest jump in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 185 patients testing positive for the virus. The total number of cases, as on Saturday, is 909, which includes 19 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 March, announced the constitution of PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund for people who wanted to contribute to India’s fight against COVID-19.
- The first death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Telangana on Saturday
- The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to states and UTs on Friday to prevent an exodus of migrant and agricultural labourers, industrial workers, and unorganised sector workers
- The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday, said it has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam
- First phase of Census 2021 and updation of National Population Register (NPR) postponed until further orders
- Nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus was announced on Tuesday, beginning at midnight, 25 March, for 21 days
- The United States, on 27 March, announced $2.9 million aid for India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic
'Made Camps For Migrant Workers With Food, Water': Telangana Health Min
“There are currently 53 COVID-19 cases in the state. We are making camps for migrant workers with arrangements of food and water. We have setup a control room for it. I request people to not violate the lockdown,” said Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender, reported ANI.
Jammu & Kasmhir Reports Second Death
“The unfortunate demise of a coronavirus patient has been reported from Srinagar this morning,” said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir Government, reported ANI.
Two people have died in Jammu and Kashmir till now due to coronavirus.
45-Y-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies in Ahmedabad
“A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died today in Ahmedabad. He was suffering from diabetes. A total of five deaths have been reported from Gujarat (cumulative figures till today),” said Health & Family Welfare Department, Gujarat Government, reported ANI.
5 Patients Test Negative n Pune; to Be Discharged Today
“Five COVID-19 patients from Pune have tested negative in repeat samples and will be discharged today,” said Shravan Hardikar, Municipal Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, ANI reported.
Thirty-six positive cases have been reported from Pune till now of which 10 have already been discharged.