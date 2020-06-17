The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 10,974 to 3,54,065 on Wednesday, 17 June, while 2,003 new reported fatalities took the death toll to 11,903. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 1,55,227 active cases across the country, while 1,86,934 patients have been cured or discharged.Amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the chief ministers of states badly hit by the outbreak on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the PM had interacted with CMs of states and Union territories whose case load is relatively less.Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,701 new coronavirus cases and 1,409 fatalities, taking the tally to 1,13,445 and the death toll to 5,537The increased number of deaths in Maharashtra on Tuesday came as previously unaccounted for fatalities were added to the tollDelhi on Tuesday recorded 1,859 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to more than 44,000The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 10,974 to 3,54,065 on Wednesday, while 2,003 new reported fatalities took the death toll to 11,903. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 1,55,227 active cases across the country, while 1,86,934 patients have been cured or discharged.The airports in China’s Beijing have cancelled 1,255 flights over coronavirus fears, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing the state media. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.