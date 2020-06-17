Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday, 17 June, interact with chief ministers of 15 states to assess the COVID-19 situation in those places, which include some of the worst-affected states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat among others.The meeting is scheduled to commence at 3 pm.This is the second consecutive day that the PM is holding meetings with various chief ministers over the status of COVID-19. “Two weeks have passed since Unlock 1, our experience during this time could be beneficial for us in future. Today I will get to know ground reality from you, your suggestions will help in chalking out future strategy,” PM Modi said on Tuesday.Saying that the recovery rate had gone above 50 percent, PM Modi had said that India was the country with the least number of deaths.“For us the death of even one Indian is unsettling but it is also true that India is one of the countries where there have been least deaths due to COVID-19,” he had said.COVID-19 Deaths Spike to Nearly 12,000 as States Reconcile Data We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.