Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, 17 June, ANI reported quoting Office of Delhi Health Minister.The news comes after Jain had tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday. He has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital in Delhi.Jain was admitted on Monday night after suffering from high fever and breathing problem and was, then, tested for coronavirus.According to IANS, he was kept on oxygen after being admitted. However, his condition was said to be better on Tuesday.Aam Aadmi Party's MLA Atishi Marlena has also tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined at her house.The 39-year-old AAP leader is the MLA from Kalkaji Assembly segment in south Delhi.She also took to Twitter to share that she is doing "OK" and observing home isolation. According to reports, two more AAP members have tested positive. On 9 June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also tested negative for novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat.(With inputs from IANS.)