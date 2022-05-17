Hindutva Group in Bengaluru Calls for Violence Against Muslims, Complaint Filed

On 8 May, a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) community hall was the venue for a ‘Hindu Rashtra Convention’ which saw over 300 people gather to discuss bringing about a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

The convention was organised by right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, and openly advocated for violence against the Muslim community, even going as far as saying they are a “cancer”, Boom Live reported.

Seeking to hold the organisers responsible for the hate speech at the convention, members of the Centre for Law and Policy Research (CLPR) have filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police, with legal aid from the Alternative Law Forum (ALF).