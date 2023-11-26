Constitution Day 2023: Theme, Importance, Speech Ideas, and Quotes To Share

1. “For A Successful Revolution It Is Not Enough That There Is Discontent. What Is Required Is A Profound And Thorough Conviction Of The Justice, Necessity And Importance Of Political And Social Rights.”

2. "Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

3. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

4. “Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

6. “Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.”

7. “Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

8. “Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one’s existence.”