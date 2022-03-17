'Unfurls New Anti-Mafia Era': Congress' Sidhu on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

A day after resigning as the Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu took to social media to endorse the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which recorded a thumping victory in the Assembly polls by winning 92 of the 117 seats in the state.

Sidhu also congratulated the new chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn-in on Wednesday, 16 March, at Khatar Kalan, saying that Mann "unfurls a new anti-mafia era in Punjab."