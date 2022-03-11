Sidhu Reacts to AAP's Win in Punjab, Says 'Great Decision for Bringing Change'

A day after Aam Aadmi Party's overwhelming majority in the Punjab assembly polls, Chief of the Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, 11 March, expressed no despair, congratulating the people of the state for making a "great decision" and bringing about change.

"This election was for a change, people took a great decision and the public is never wrong," the leader was quoted as saying by reporters.

On being asked how he can be delighted in the Congress' tremendous defeat, he added, "The voice of the people is the voice of God. We should understand with humility and bow to it."

Resuming his reaction on the results, the leader said,