Day After Sonia Asks State Chiefs to Step Down, Navjot Sidhu Resigns from Post
After Congress' debacle in recent elections, Sonia Gandhi had asked party chiefs of all five states to step down.
A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked chiefs of five states where Assembly elections recently concluded, to step down, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu officially reigned from the post.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 16 March, Sidhu posted a one-line resignation letter captioned: "As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation...(sic)."
Sidhu's resignation comes a day after Sonia Gandhi asked the party presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of the Pradesh Congress Committee in the states.
"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committees Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s," Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet.
The demand for the resignation came after the party suffered a defeat in all five states in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
While the Congress lost power in Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party, with its seats seeing a drastic reduction in number from 77 to 18, the party won merely 2 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh.
