Day After Sonia Asks State Chiefs to Step Down, Navjot Sidhu Resigns from Post

"Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committees Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCC’s," Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had said in a tweet.

The demand for the resignation came after the party suffered a defeat in all five states in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

While the Congress lost power in Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party, with its seats seeing a drastic reduction in number from 77 to 18, the party won merely 2 seats out of 403 in Uttar Pradesh.