National Herald Case: Congress To Hold Meeting To 'Discuss the Future Strategy'
Congress' call for the meeting comes after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian at the National Herald office.
The Congress party has called for a meeting of all its Members of Parliament (MP) on Thursday, 4 August, at the Congress Parliamentary Party office to "discuss the future strategy of the party," reported news agency ANI.
The call for the meeting comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sealed the office of Young Indian at the National Herald office, and Delhi Police personnel were deployed outside the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road on Wednesday, 3 August.
The Congress will also move an adjournment motion in Parliament on Thursday over Wednesday's incident.
The ED on Wednesday sealed the office of Young Indian located on the National Herald premises in Delhi, amid a money laundering probe against the Congress mouthpiece.
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the ED in the case last week.
The action by the probe agency was criticised by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ashok Gehlot, Abhishek Singhvi, and others.
The National Herald Case
The ED had registered a case to investigate alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
The ED wanted to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The summons to the Gandhis came after the probe agency questioned Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in relation to the case.
The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian. National Herald is registered in the name of AJL.
The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said.
The agency registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
(With inputs from ANI.)
