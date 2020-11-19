Congress Leader Acknowledges Bihar Debacle, Says Will Meet Rahul

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a top Congress leader, responsible for the party’s campaign in Bihar on Thursday, 19 November, took responsibility for the party’s loss in the Bihar’s election and said that he’s arranged an appointment with Rahul Gandhi to discuss the shortfalls in the organisation of the party.

In an interview with NDTV, Singh said "The Congress's choice of seats was wrong. There should have been deeper analysis before the decision but finally, the party acted in haste.”