Amid Row Over Sibal’s Remark on Polls, Congress Body to Meet Today

Amid much consternation over the Indian National Congress’ dismal show in Bihar and other bypolls across the country, a special committee formed to aid Party President Sonia Gandhi is expected to meet at 5 pm this evening, reports NDTV.

The meeting, which will be held over video conferencing, will be attended by members of the committee, which includes Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala.