Delhi Police Summons Dasna Head Priest For Remarks on Prophet
“We have issued notice to Narsinghanand, asking him to join the investigation,” the DCP Eish Singhal said.
The Delhi Police on Friday, 9 April, summoned Dasna Devi temple’s head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati over his remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a press conference in Delhi.
As per The Indian Express, DCP (New Delhi district) Eish Singhal said, “We have issued a notice to Narsinghanand, asking him to join the investigation.”
After a video of the Hindutva leader abusing and making derogatory remarks at Prophet Muhammad during an event at Delhi’s Press Club went viral, Delhi Police registered an FIR against him for hurting religious sentiments on Saturday, 3 April.
The FIR
“Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media of a conference at the Press Club, a case under relevant sections has been registered at the Parliament Street police station,” a senior police officer said, according to PTI.
The FIR was registered under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
The complaint was filed by Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan. In a video Khan uploaded right after submitting his complaint, he said that it was important that Narsinghanand was taught a lesson to ensure that other people do not follow in his footsteps.
“We also respect all gods and goddesses, so naturally we do not want our god to be abused either,” he added.
The Dasna Temple Case
Narsinghanand has been in the news recently for being the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple where Muslims are not allowed to enter. His name has come up several times in connection with raising the communal tensions in western Uttar Pradesh.
On 11 March, a 13-year-old Muslim boy was thrashed and hit on his private parts, by two sevaks of Narsinghanand’s temple. Ever since, there has been a constant debate around the incident that invited much outrage. However, some have also supported the temple priest.
