Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked, Will Now Cost Rs 2,355.50
The cylinder's prices were also increased in April by Rs 250 and on 1 March by Rs 105.
With the latest increase in its price, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50. It was earlier priced at Rs 2,253 and was raised by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, 1 May.
However, there has been no increase in the price of the 14.2-litre domestic LPG cylinder. The last hike was in March 2022 when the prices were increased for the first time since October 2021 as international crude prices spiked amidst the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation are planning to organise LPG panchayats across India on 1 May.
The 5,000 LPG panchayats are being organised to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas across the country, as per ANI reports.
The prices of LPG cylinders are being raised by the OMCs as crude oil prices surge amidst the war in Ukraine.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI.)
