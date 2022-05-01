ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked, Will Now Cost Rs 2,355.50

The cylinder's prices were also increased in April by Rs 250 and on 1 March by Rs 105.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked, Will Now Cost Rs 2,355.50
i

With the latest increase in its price, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50. It was earlier priced at Rs 2,253 and was raised by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, 1 May.

The cylinder's prices were also increased in April by Rs 250 and on 1 March by Rs 105.

However, there has been no increase in the price of the 14.2-litre domestic LPG cylinder. The last hike was in March 2022 when the prices were increased for the first time since October 2021 as international crude prices spiked amidst the war in Ukraine.

Also Read

5 Major Rules To Change From 1 January 2022: GST, LPG Gas Cylinders and More

5 Major Rules To Change From 1 January 2022: GST, LPG Gas Cylinders and More
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation are planning to organise LPG panchayats across India on 1 May.

The 5,000 LPG panchayats are being organised to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas across the country, as per ANI reports.

The prices of LPG cylinders are being raised by the OMCs as crude oil prices surge amidst the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI.)

Also Read

Parliament: Protests Erupt in LS, RS Against Hike in LPG, Petrol & Diesel Prices

Parliament: Protests Erupt in LS, RS Against Hike in LPG, Petrol & Diesel Prices
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×