LPG Cylinder to Cost Rs 50 More, Fuel Price Hiked By 80 Paise Per Litre

Fuel prices were hiked on Tuesday, 22 March, by 80 paise per litre and LPG by Rs 50 per cylinder, news agency PTI reported. This marks the first increase in fuel and cooking gas prices in four-and-a-half months.

The price of petrol in New Delhi was increased to Rs 96.21 per litre from Rs 95.41. Diesel on the other hand will cost Rs 87.47 per litre, up from Rs 86.67.

Similarly, non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 949.50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder.