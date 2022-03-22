LPG Cylinder to Cost Rs 50 More, Fuel Price Hiked By 80 Paise Per Litre
This marks the first increase in fuel and cooking gas prices in four-and-a-half months.
Fuel prices were hiked on Tuesday, 22 March, by 80 paise per litre and LPG by Rs 50 per cylinder, news agency PTI reported. This marks the first increase in fuel and cooking gas prices in four-and-a-half months.
The price of petrol in New Delhi was increased to Rs 96.21 per litre from Rs 95.41. Diesel on the other hand will cost Rs 87.47 per litre, up from Rs 86.67.
Similarly, non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 949.50 for a 14.2 kg cylinder.
The last time the price of LPG was changed was in October 2021, whereas fuel prices were untouched since 4 November last year, when the Centre had cut petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre. Before the reduction, the price of petrol had reached an all-time high of Rs 110.04 per litre and diesel costed Rs 98.42.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Global Oil Prices
LPG prices were hiked by around Rs 100 per litre between July and October last year, before the government halted the hike in rates owing to public pressure.
The hike in prices comes after global oil prices started soaring this year due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While the price of brent crude was $118.59 a barrel on Tuesday, the price had reached a high of $140 earlier in March, PTI reported.
Also, since India meets 85 percent of its oil needs through imports, it is highly dependent on the international oil network, and immensely susceptible to changes in global oil prices.
(With inputs from PTI.)
