LPG Cylinders Rates See Steep Hike of Rs 105 in Delhi, Rs 108 in Kolkata

The prices of commercial cylinder saw a steep hike on Tuesday, 28 February, with the rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders increasing by Rs 105 in Delhi and by Rs 108 in Kolkata, effective immediately.

The price of a 5 kg commercial LPG cylinders has also risen by Rs 27, reported news agency ANI. A 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2,012 in Delhi from Tuesday, while a 5 kg cylinder will cost Rs 569.

In Mumbai, commercial gas will now cost Rs 1,962 with a hike of Rs 105.