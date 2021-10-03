ADVERTISEMENT

J&K: Civilian Shot Dead in Srinagar, Search for Militants Underway

In a separate incident on Saturday, militants targetted another man around 8 pm.

A civilian, Majid Ahmad Gojri, was shot dead by militants in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area on Saturday, 2 October.

As per a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the area of the incident has been sealed and a search for the perpetrators is underway, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking to the news agency, a police official said, "Officers attending the terror crime spot learnt that one individual identified as Majid Ahmad Gojri, resident of Chattabal Srinagar was shot at by the terrorists near Madina Complex Karan Nagar area of Srinagar. He has received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Although the injured was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries."

In a separate incident on Saturday, militants targetted a Mohammad Shafi Dar around 8 pm. Dar was critically wounded by gunshots and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, NDTV reported.

An investigation was launched pertaining to the incident.

Meanwhile, a grenade was hurled at a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Anantnag, however, no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)

