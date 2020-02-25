Two NDTV Journalists ‘Beaten Up’ As Violence Continues in NE Delhi
Amid continuing tensions in northeast Delhi, two journalists from the TV channel NDTV were allegedly beaten up by a mob on Tuesday, 25 February.
NDTV's executive editor Nidhi Razdan posted on Twitter saying that the mob "stopped beating them after realising they are 'our people - Hindus'.”
As many as seven people, including a head constable, have died as violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act spiralled out of control in northeast Delhi on Monday, turning it into a battlefield, with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump.
Catch all the updates on the violence in northeast Delhi here.
Stone-pelting continued on Tuesday, with rioters damaging two fire tenders in Gokulpuri, according to fire officials. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the North East Delhi distict.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for peace in his media address after the outbreak of violence. He met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the law and order situation in the national capital.
