CAA Protests in Delhi: 30-40 Detained, Car Set Ablaze in Daryaganj

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill turned violent in Delhi on Friday, 20 December, as a car was set on fire in the Daryaganj area. The Delhi police has detained as many as 30-40 people in connection with the violent protest in the area.

The police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse protesters near Delhi Gate, with stone-pelting also being reported.

Police, however, denied baton-charging the protesters and using tear gas, saying it used "mild force" and water cannon. The police also said many of their personnel were injured in the incident.

The national capital remained heavily barricaded but prohibitory orders and closure of several metro stations could not stop thousands from rallying near Jama Masjid area earlier on Friday.

Near Jamia Millia Islamia, which had seen massive police crackdown on students on Sunday, hundreds of people were seen wearing white caps with "No CAA No NRC" written on them.