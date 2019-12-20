CAA Protests in Delhi: 30-40 Detained, Car Set Ablaze in Daryaganj
Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill turned violent in Delhi on Friday, 20 December, as a car was set on fire in the Daryaganj area. The Delhi police has detained as many as 30-40 people in connection with the violent protest in the area.
The police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons to disperse protesters near Delhi Gate, with stone-pelting also being reported.
Police, however, denied baton-charging the protesters and using tear gas, saying it used "mild force" and water cannon. The police also said many of their personnel were injured in the incident.
The national capital remained heavily barricaded but prohibitory orders and closure of several metro stations could not stop thousands from rallying near Jama Masjid area earlier on Friday.
Near Jamia Millia Islamia, which had seen massive police crackdown on students on Sunday, hundreds of people were seen wearing white caps with "No CAA No NRC" written on them.
Bhim Army Chief ‘Escapes’ Police
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad led one of the largest protests at Jama Masjid, despite being denied permission to hold a march. Giving the police a slip from being detained, he raised slogans and read out the preamble of Indian Constitution.
“The desire for revolution is in our hearts, we shall see how much strength lies in the arms of the enemy. Hail the Constitution,” Azad had tweeted in Hindi.
Bhim Army claimed Azad was “caught” by the police but escaped near Daryaganj during the protest. However, there was no official confirmation from the police, PTI reported.
According to Bhim Army, the police tried to escort Azad away from Jama Masjid but he managed to get away. However, he was later “caught” near Daryaganj but escaped from there, they said.
Metro Stations Closed, Drones Deployed
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday had closed 17 stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, to restrict the movement of those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital.
The police were also seen using drones to keep a vigil on the law and order situation.
(With inputs from PTI.)
