2 CISF Personnel Killed After Sentry Opens Fire at J&K Camp

Two CISF personnel have been killed and another has been critically injured after a sentry allegedly opened fire inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, a police official said on Tuesday, 14 January.

The incident took place at Sui village, around five kilometres from the Udhampur district headquarters, he said.

Quoting preliminary information, he said the jawan allegedly opened fire at his colleagues inside the camp after he lost his temper during a heated argument over some issue.