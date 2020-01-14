2 CISF Personnel Killed After Sentry Opens Fire at J&K Camp
Two CISF personnel have been killed and another has been critically injured after a sentry allegedly opened fire inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, a police official said on Tuesday, 14 January.
The incident took place at Sui village, around five kilometres from the Udhampur district headquarters, he said.
Quoting preliminary information, he said the jawan allegedly opened fire at his colleagues inside the camp after he lost his temper during a heated argument over some issue.
Three injured jawans were rushed to the district hospital Udhampur, where two of them, constables BN Murti and Mohammad Tasleem, were declared brought dead, the official said.
He said another jawan, constable Sanjay Thali, was referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment after first-aid.
It was not immediately clear whether the jawan, who opened fire, is among the dead or injured, he said, adding that senior police and security officers have rushed to the spot and further details are awaited.