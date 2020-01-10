2 Army Porters killed in J&K’s Poonch as Pak Army Lobs Mortars
Two Army porters were killed and three others injured when the Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, 10 January, officials said.
The Army porters were working in an area along the LoC when the Pakistan Army shells hit them directly, they said.
In the shelling, two porters were killed and three others were severely injured, he said.
The injured have been hospitalised and efforts are on to recover the bodies of the two other porters.
