'I Think India Understands': Sri Lankan Minister on Chinese 'Spy' Ship Row

Amid concerns over a visit by Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' to his country, Sri Lanka's tourism minister Harin Fernado said on Saturday, 20 August, that he hoped it would not cause a major diplomatic row as India understands its situation.

In Ahmedabad to promote tourism in the island nation, Fernado said China has made a lot of investment in Sri Lanka and has been "understanding its requirements in the past." Indian authorities have expressed worries about the ship's snooping capability.

"Sri Lanka is a small country, and Sri Lanka has very good friendship with everyone. I am sure India understands that. We have a very good diplomatic relationship with India," the visiting minister said, replying to a question.