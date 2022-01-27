Chinese PLA Hands Over 'Abducted' Arunachal Boy to Indian Army: Union Min Rijiju

Days after a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh was reported as having been “abducted” by the Chinese forces, the People's Liberation Army on Thursday, 27 January, handed over the boy to the Indian military.

"The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Miram Taron, to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a tweet.