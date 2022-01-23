ADVERTISEMENT

China Claims It Has Found Missing Arunachal Boy, Days After Teen Was 'Abducted'

Earlier, a BJP parliamentarian had alleged that the PLA had abducted a teenage boy from Arunachal Pradesh.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A teenager from Arunachal Pradesh was reported as having been “abducted” by the Chinese PLA.</p></div>
i

Days after a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh was reported as having been “abducted” by the Chinese PLA, Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, PRO Defence Tezpur, was on Sunday, 23 January, quoted by ANI as saying:

“The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, Tapir Gao, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian, had alleged that the PLA had abducted a teenage boy from the Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

Also Read

'Reports Not Factually Correct': MEA on China Unfurling Flag at Galwan Valley

'Reports Not Factually Correct': MEA on China Unfurling Flag at Galwan Valley
ADVERTISEMENT

When Miram Taron Went Missing

According to Gao, 17-year-old Miram Taron of Zido village was abducted by the PLA from Bishing village of the Siyungla area, where China had constructed a road of 3-4 km in length within the Indian territory.

Subsequently, it was reported that the Indian Army had contacted the PLA for assistance.

"17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the LAC. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," PRO Defence, Tezpur, had reportedly told ANI.

Notwithstanding the communication between the two countries’ armies, China’s foreign ministry had on Thursday said that it was not aware of the reported abduction. It had also added: “The Chinese People’s Liberation Army controls borders in accordance with the law and cracks down on illegal entry and exit activities.”

Also Read

'Inventing Names Won't Alter Facts': MEA on China Renaming Places in Arunachal

'Inventing Names Won't Alter Facts': MEA on China Renaming Places in Arunachal

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT