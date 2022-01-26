'Positive Response' From Chinese PLA Over Missing Arunachal Teen, Says Rijiju

Days after a 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh was found by the Chinese army after he was initially reported to be 'abducted', Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India had a "positive" conversation with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) about handing over the boy to the Indian authorities.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 26 January, Rijiju said: "Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side [sic]."