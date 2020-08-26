Galwan Incident ‘Unfortunate’, Open to Dialogue: Chinese Envoy

Chinese Ambassador to India, HE Sun Weidong has called the Galwan Valley clash an “unfortunate incident” saying that it is a "brief moment from the perspective of history."

The clash, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, is the primary reason for the tensions in the India-China bilateral relationship over the past couple of months.

According to an NDTV report, speaking at a China-India youth webinar, the Chinese envoy also said that "Not long ago, an unfortunate incident happened in the border areas that neither China nor India would like to see. Now we are working to handle it properly. It is a brief moment from the perspective of history."