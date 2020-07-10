Chinese Ambassador Bats for Peace, Warns Against China Boycott

Noting India and China’s 2,000-year-history of friendly exchanges, he said that the two countries shared long-term strategic interests in how development and revitalisation were our top priorities.

The Ambassador then said there had been a consensus since the 1990s that the two countries did not pose a threat to each other, something stressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Wuhan Informal Summit in 2018. “This is the fundamental judgment on China-India relations,” he added.

Weidong said the two countries should see each other as positive factors in the world today, and criticised those in India who have taken a different view, saying: