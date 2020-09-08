5 Missing Arunachal Youths Found on Chinese Side: Kiren Rijiju
Five persons from Tagin community in Arunachal’s Upper Subansiri district were allegedly abducted by China’s PLA.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, 8 September said that the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on the Chinese side.
“China's PLA has responded to hotline message by Indian Army. They confirmed that missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to hand over them to our authority being worked out,” Rijiju tweeted.
The confirmation from China comes just a day aftrer China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said he has “no details on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region.”
WHO ARE THE YOUTH?
Five persons hailing from the Tagin community in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district were allegedly abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from the jungle near Nacho while they were out hunting.
Rijiju had on 6 September had said, “The Indian Army has already sent hotline message to the counterpart PLA establishment at the border point in Arunachal Pradesh. Response is awaited.”
The abducted persons - Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri - all of who belong to the Tagin community - had gone to the forest for hunting, a traditional practice of the tribals in the area.
Two other villagers who had accompanied the abducted persons and managed to escape narrated the incident before the public
WHAT DID CHINA SAY
China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said he has “no details on Indian army sending a message to PLA about five missing Indians in the region,” as quoted by Global Times.
Lijian further asserted that “China has never recognised so-called "Arunachal Pradesh," which is China's south Tibet region.”
