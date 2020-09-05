Five People From Arunachal Pradesh Abducted by PLA: Report
The five persons from the Tagin community were abducted from the jungle near Nacho while they were out hunting.
Amid the border tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), The Arunachal Times reports that five people from Upper Subansiri district have been abducted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The five persons from the Tagin community were abducted from the jungle near Nacho while they were out hunting.
The report identified the abducted persons as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.
Ninong Ering, Arunachal Pradesh's Congress MLA told ABP that said the Chinese army has abducted five people from the Subansiri district. “There is a tension between India and China on the Ladakh border, so China is acting on the Arunachal Pradesh border to divert India's attention from there,” he said.
Two other villagers who had accompanied the abducted persons and managed to escape narrated the incident before the public, according to Arunachal Times.
The incident has created panic among the villagers of Nacho and the families of the abducted persons have not been able to communicate with the Indian Army on the matter.
(This is a developing story)
