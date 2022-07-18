ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Congress Leader TS Singh Deo Resigns as Rural Development Minister

This comes amid reports of a rift between Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Monday, 18 July, resigned from his post of Panchayat and Rural Development Minister in Chhattisgarh.

"I had started to feel that I couldn't work according to public. So, I decided to resign and I wrote to CM regarding this. I've not resigned from party, I've just stepped down from my post," news agency ANI quoted TS Singh Deo as saying.

This comes amid reports of a rift between Deo and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

(This will be updated with more details.)

