Congress Infighting to Tribal Protests, What Ails Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's Term?

On the other hand, the AAP's Chhattisgarh president, Komal Hupendi, denied that anyone had contacted Singhdeo. However, he added that "I urged him and all the leaders of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and Congress to join the AAP for the betterment of the state."

As the AAP tries to build and strengthen the organisation after its recent win in the Punjab elections, senior journalist Parivesh Mishra told The Quint, "People won't just switch to the AAP right away, but it has become a third option for the disgruntled, dissatisfied leaders, and they will leave no chance to use the party as a leverage. Now, Baghel would have to do more than usual to keep all leaders happy, otherwise he would be at a greater loss – and the Congress would be looking at a downfall."

But the infighting isn't the only cause of worry for the incumbent government in Chhattisgarh. Along with the already visible rift within the party, a plethora of protests across state and the rise of a communal narrative, the road is tougher than it seems for the Baghel-led Congress in Chhattisgarh, which is set to go to elections in November-December 2023.