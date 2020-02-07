QChennai: I-T Raids Recover Rs 77 Cr From Film Financier & More

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 77 crore has been recovered following I-T raids on film financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s properties. The raids also continue at Tamil star Vijay's residences in Saligramam and Panaiyur in Chennai.

The shooting for his film Master was put on hold after officials reached the set for questioning. I-T officials have been involved in searches in properties related to movie financier Anbu Chezhiyan since Wednesday, 5 February. They have also conducted searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Vijay’s 2019 film Bigil.

