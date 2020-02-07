QChennai: I-T Raids Recover Rs 77 Cr From Film Financier & More
1. Rs 77 Cr Found From Film Financier as Income Tax Officials Question Vijay
Unaccounted cash worth Rs 77 crore has been recovered following I-T raids on film financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s properties. The raids also continue at Tamil star Vijay's residences in Saligramam and Panaiyur in Chennai.
The shooting for his film Master was put on hold after officials reached the set for questioning. I-T officials have been involved in searches in properties related to movie financier Anbu Chezhiyan since Wednesday, 5 February. They have also conducted searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Vijay’s 2019 film Bigil.
2. Main Suspect in TNPSC Exam Scam Surrenders, 3 Others Nabbed by Cops
The main suspect in the TNPSC scam surrendered at the Saidapet magistrate court on Thursday. Investigations have revealed that S Jayakumar of Chennai was involved in tampering the answer sheets of around 42 candidates. CB-CID sleuths on Thursday arrested armed reserve constable K Sithandi from Sivaganga, T Boopathi from Tiruvannamalai, and V Karthik from Ranipet.
Sithandi collected around Rs 82.5 lakh from Group-IIA aspirants in 2017 and handed it over to M Muthukumar. The amount reached Jayakumar through Narayanan of Ariyur. Sithandi had also collected Rs 7.5 lakh from 15 people in 2019 for Group IV exam, of which five cleared it and are working in different government offices. Boopathi, who worked as an agent, collected Rs 55 lakh in 2017 and handed it over to Jayakumar.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. TN Min Makes Tribal Boys Remove His Slippers at Mudumalai Reserve
AIADMK minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan asked two tribal boys to remove his slippers at the inauguration of a rejuvenation camp for captive elephants, in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, so that he could enter a shrine.
In a video from Thursday, 6 February, the minister is seen calling two tribal boys who are children of mahouts. “Hey, come here… come here. Remove my slippers,” Sreenivasan ordered the boys who were standing nearby. After they take his shoes off the minister smiles and casually walks away. District collector and other officials, who were present, remained silent spectators and can even be seen smiling when the minister calls the boys.
4. Horror Stories: 2 Held for Abusing Their Daughters
The awareness programmes being conducted by Child Line is helping children facing sexual abuse at homes gather strength and courage to speak up and report the matter. On Thursday, two cases of young girls allegedly being abused by their own fathers were reported, of which one happened through the programme. Sneha (name changed) was raped for nine years, and impregnated once, before she gathered the courage to report her father.
The Guindy all-women police station on Wednesday arrested the parents of the 16-year-old. The abuse continued for nine years, till the girl became pregnant last year. In yet another incident, a single mother has claimed that her teenage daughter was raped by her father.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Ford’s Technology and Innovation Centre Opens
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the Ford Technology and Innovation Centre at the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Sholinganallur in Chennai. Spread across 1,50,000 square feet within Ford's Global Technology Business Centre (GTBC) complex, the centre brings multiple functions to innovate and create solutions.
It has simulation labs for virtual models and testing, extended/virtual reality (XR/VR) labs to help advanced manufacturing simulations, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, component and vehicle lab for design and development and testing.
(Source: The Hindu)