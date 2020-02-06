TN Min Makes Tribal Boys Remove His Slippers at Mudumalai Reserve

AIADMK minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan asked two tribal boys to remove his slippers at the inauguration of a rejuvenation camp for captive elephants, in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, so that he could enter a shrine.

In a video from 6 February, Thursday, the minister is seen calling two tribal boys who are children of mahouts. “Hey, come here… come here. Remove my slippers,” Sreenivasan ordered the boys who were standing nearby. After they take his shoes off the minister smiles and casually walks away.