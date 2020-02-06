TN Min Makes Tribal Boys Remove His Slippers at Mudumalai Reserve
AIADMK minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan made two tribal boys remove his slippers, at the rejuvenation camp for captive elephants in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, so that he could enter a shrine.
Smitha TK
AIADMK minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan asked two tribal boys to remove his slippers at the inauguration of a rejuvenation camp for captive elephants, in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, so that he could enter a shrine.

In a video from 6 February, Thursday, the minister is seen calling two tribal boys who are children of mahouts. “Hey, come here… come here. Remove my slippers,” Sreenivasan ordered the boys who were standing nearby. After they take his shoes off the minister smiles and casually walks away.

District collector and other officials, who were present, did not remained silent spectators and can even be seen smiling when the minister calls the boys.

Eyewitnesses claim that the two boys were then asked by another member from the minister's entourage to pick up the slippers and leave them at the entrance of the shrine.

Activists said the minister and the authorities who silently watched on, can be booked under the Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

