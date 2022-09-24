Chandigarh Uni Video Leak: Accused Army Man Arrested From Arunachal Pradesh
The Punjab Police on Saturday, 24 September, arrested an Army personnel from Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the Chandigarh University video leak case, in which allegations were levelled that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.
The accused, Sanjeev Singh, was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, and will be produced before Mohali court, Punjab Director General of Police Guarav Yadav said.
"Crucial breakthrough in the Chandigarh University case with the assistance of the Army, Assam and Arunachal Police. Accused army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," the DGP tweeted.
This comes after Punjab Police questioned the three accused arrested in connection with the case, on 20 September.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police had said that they have found some purported screenshots of WhatsApp chats on the mobile of the accused woman student, suggesting that she was being "blackmailed" for making videos.
Background
Chandigarh University had witnessed massive protests on 17 September, after hostel students alleged that one of the hostellers had recorded private videos of some of the women students in the bathroom, and that such videos had been leaked.
On the other hand, the Chandigarh University has denied allegations that objectionable videos of some women students had been made.
Students of Chandigarh University had called off their protest after midnight on 19 September after the police assured them of a free and fair investigation in the case.
