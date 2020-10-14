‘Sabotage Can’t be Ruled Out’: Raut on Mumbai Power Outage

Several parts of Mumbai on Monday experienced a massive power outage at approximately 10 am due to an electric supply failure.

Andheri, Kandivali, Vashi, Thane, Juhu, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai and Panvel were among the areas affected by the outage. The supply was reportedly restored in most areas after over two hours of outage.

As life across the city came to a standstill, Raut had said that the reason for the outage was a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse.