Gang Honey-Traps CEOs, Corporate Execs on Dating Apps for Gay Men

Over 50 CEOs, heads and corporate employees of Gurugram-NCR region are among the victims of a honey-trap operation on Grindr – a dating app for gay men. At least 100 people were lured by the gang over the last few months, members of which robbed and blackmailed the victims using their compromising photos.

As per senior Gurugram police officials, the gang’s operation was hinged on the assumption that social stigma against homosexuality would keep the victims from speaking out or seeking the police’s help. It is noteworthy that only one complaint has been officially lodged.

The police said the scam had been busted in November 2019 after a trap was laid out and a decoy was sent to meet one of the gang members. 4 of the total 6 members of the gang have been arrested while 2 are absconding, according to reports.