Gang Rape, Extortion: The Dark Side of Dating Apps for Gay Men

When he regained consciousness, Rohan saw “a man mounted” at his back. He had been injected with several rounds of sleep-inducing drugs and flitted in and out of consciousness as the men took turns to gang rape him.

Rohan was held captive for three days, after which the men threw him near a garbage dump. He was discovered by an elderly man in the wee hours of the morning. Rohan initially took shelter at a doctor friend’s home, and then headed back to his own. However, he couldn’t open up about his horrific experience to his parents, whose company, although comforting, was of little help as he feared being judged and that his mother would react drastically to the news.

“I was really depressed at that time. I was suicidal. I couldn’t make up my mind as to whether I should complain (to the police) or not. I would question myself, why was I born this way...” he said, recounting his days of despair.