Centre Orders ‘Immediate’ Paddy Procurement in Punjab & Haryana

The Centre has set the MSP for ''common variety'' paddy at Rs 1,868 per quintal and it’s Rs 1,888 per quintal for “A” grade variety for the current year, PTI reported.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday, 21 September, had announced the MSP for the 2021-22 Rabi marketing year, saying the farmers will benefit by up to 106 percent on the cost price.

The government has reportedly set the target of procuring 113 lakh tonnes of rice from Punjab and 44 lakh tonnes from Haryana during the kharif season. The procurement target is kept at 495.37 lakh tonnes for the entire nation for 2020-21 kharif marketing season.

(With inputs from PTI, The Indian Express)