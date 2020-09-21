Centre Raises MSP for Crops Amid Row Over Passage of Farm Bills

The announcement came as concerns were raised over the passage of three farm sector bills in Parliament, during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Among the worries raised by Opposition parties, as well as by farmer leaders protesting in several states, one is over the continuation of the Minimum Support Price system.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the passage of the two controversial farm bills in Rajya Sabha, saying that these "reforms" in the farming sector are the need of 21st century India. He said that the Parliament had passed "historic laws giving new rights to the farmers of the country."