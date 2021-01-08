Centre-Farmer Talks Today; Govt To Not Budge on Rollback of Laws
The eight round of talks between the Centre and farmer’s unions will be held at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm today.
Ahead of the eighth round of talks with farmers’ unions scheduled to take place on Friday, 8 January, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hinted that the government will not discuss the matter of repealing the three farm laws, a key demand of the protesting farmers.
According to NDTV, Tomar said that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than the repeal of the farm laws.
Tomar said that the result of the meeting, to be held at 2 pm at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, cannot be ascertained and depends on what issues come up for discussion.
The seventh round of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ unions led to the government agreeing to two out of the four key demands, but the issues of MSP and complete rollback of the laws remain unresolved.
“Discussion took place on our demands – repeal of the three laws and MSP... Kanoon wapasi nahi, toh ghar wapasi nahi (We will not go home until the laws are withdrawn),” Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union had told ANI after the conclusion of talks on 4 January.
The farmers on Friday held tractor rallies on four routes at the Delhi border and said that it was a “rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on 26 January”.
Speaking to The Quint, Tikait in the tractor rally on Thursday said: “We have made plans till May 2024… We are prepared till then. We are ready to hold our ground till 2024. It will take a year or two, but the government will relent before 2024.”
