Centre-Farmer Talks Today; Govt To Not Budge on Rollback of Laws

Ahead of the eighth round of talks with farmers’ unions scheduled to take place on Friday, 8 January, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hinted that the government will not discuss the matter of repealing the three farm laws, a key demand of the protesting farmers.

According to NDTV, Tomar said that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than the repeal of the farm laws.

Tomar said that the result of the meeting, to be held at 2 pm at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, cannot be ascertained and depends on what issues come up for discussion.