Farmers Hold Tractor Rallies Amid High Security Measures by States

As reported by The Indian Express, police officers had claimed that the rally will impact movement of normal traffic on the expressway.

Citing Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, The Indian Express reported that movement of heavy vehicles from the Delhi side on the Ambala-Delhi highway (NH-44) will be diverted from Sonipat’s Ganaur, Murthal and Bhalgarh.

Further, Randhawa reportedly informed that adequate arrangements have been made to avoid jams in Sonipat districts.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also reportedly been tweeting updates on which roads to avoid and has informed that Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are shut for traffic.

Central armed police forces personnel, along with Haryana Police personnel armed with water cannons and other such equipment, will reportedly be deployed to maintain law and order.