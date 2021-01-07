Farmers Hold Tractor Rallies Amid High Security Measures by States
The Haryana DGP has said that “in principle” they have granted permission to farmers to carry out the tractor rally.
Farmers protesting against the three contentious farm laws are holding tractor rallies on Thursday, 7 January, at the four borders of Delhi, including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, reported ANI.
According to NDTV, a 135-km six-lane arc that serves as a high-speed thoroughfare for cargo trucks will have a slew of farmer tractors running on it on Thursday.
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav informed The Indian Express that “in principle” they have granted permission to farmers to carry out the tractor rally.
“In-principle, we have decided to give permission to the farmers to undertake tractor march on KMP Expressway on Thursday.”Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava
Yadava, further, according to The Indian Express, added: “We will try to ensure that the march takes place safely and without causing much inconvenience to the people.”
Shailendra Kumar Singh, ADM (City), Ghaziabad District, Uttar Pradesh, also, reportedly told ANI:
“Earlier the farmers were to take out tractor rally till Palwal but now they will go only till Noida and return to Ghazipur. Sufficient police force deployed, video recording being done.”
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS
As reported by The Indian Express, police officers had claimed that the rally will impact movement of normal traffic on the expressway.
Citing Sonipat SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, The Indian Express reported that movement of heavy vehicles from the Delhi side on the Ambala-Delhi highway (NH-44) will be diverted from Sonipat’s Ganaur, Murthal and Bhalgarh.
Further, Randhawa reportedly informed that adequate arrangements have been made to avoid jams in Sonipat districts.
The Delhi Traffic Police has also reportedly been tweeting updates on which roads to avoid and has informed that Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are shut for traffic.
Central armed police forces personnel, along with Haryana Police personnel armed with water cannons and other such equipment, will reportedly be deployed to maintain law and order.
BACKGROUND
Even after seven rounds of talks between the Centre and farm unions, there seems to be no agreement on the three farm laws that have sparked protests across the country.
The latest meeting between the farm unions and the Centre, represented by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash on 4 January, ended on an inconclusive note.
