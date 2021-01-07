‘We Are Prepared Till 2024’: BKU Leader Amid Farmers Tractor Rally

Farmers protesting against the three farm ordinances held tractor rallies on Thursday, 7 January, at four borders of Delhi, including the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, ANI reported.

According to PTI, amid huge deployment of Delhi and Haryana Police personnel, the rally started around 11 am and moved towards the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

It began from Singhu to Tikri Border, Tikri to Kundli, Ghazipur to Palwal and Rewasan to Palwal. Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the Chief of Bharati Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) said that the march saw over 3,500 tractors and trolleys, according to The Hindu.

Farmers have been protesting for the revocation of three farm laws for over 40 days, continuing their agitation even amid harsh weather. After the seventh round of talks with the government, attendee Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar “clearly said that the laws will not be repealed. He even told us to approach the Supreme Court for repeal of the laws,” NDTV quoted.