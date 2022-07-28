Centre Spent Over Rs 3,339 Crore in Ads in Past 5 Years: Anurag Thakur Tells RS

Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, 28 July, that the government spent Rs 3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media in the past five years.

In a written reply, Thakur said the government had spent Rs 1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media from 2017-18 till 12 July, 2022.