Govt to Spend 80% Newspaper Ad Space on Indian Language Dailies

Sources said this was driven by the government's desire to give adequate representation and a level playing field to regional and tribal language publications in a world of cut-throat competition.

Newspapers and periodicals published from the border areas like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others, will also enjoy this benefit, the policy said.

In another significant move, the policy makes the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC), which was set up on 8 December 2017 by integrating different departments, very powerful.

"The BOC would maintain a list of approved publications for release of advertisements by empanelling acceptable publications. The BOC would empanel only such publications which are found suitable for issuing advertisements of the Government of India," the ministry asserted.