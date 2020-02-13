Central Vista: Delhi HC Issues Notice to DDA Over Land Use Change
PM Modi's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project has hit a legal snag. The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Development Authority to approach the court before notifying changes pertaining to land use.
Two petitions in the high court challenged the basis of the land use change proposed under the BJP government’s plan to revamp the Central Vista complex — including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Block and the office and residence of the Prime Minister. In its order — accessed by The Quint — the court said:
The Centre and DDA have been told to file their responses within two weeks.
What Did the Petitions Say?
One of the two petitions, filed by environment and urban activist Rajeev Suri, challenged the legal validity of the land use changes proposed, according to Section 11A of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.
According to the petition, the change in land use under the new redevelopment “green area which is described as ‘recreational’ District Park is proposed to house the new Parliament/Government office.” It further argues that the DDA is “not vested with the requisite power to bring about such changes” in land use. The petition contends that the notice for change of land use of several plots of land in Central Vista was not according to the Master Plan Delhi 2021.
However, responding to the petitions, DDA has said that it has the powers to make the proposed changes in law.
The second petition was filed by Anuj Srivastava, a retired defence personnel. He raised objections in the manner in which DDA conducted a two-day public hearing on objections against the proposed Central Vista revamp and described it as a “mere formality” and “bereft of any meaningful exercise.”
As many as 1,292 people had submitted objections in the public hearing — including heritage conservationists, environmentalists, architects and urban planners. The hearings have come under criticism, since the objectors were given only one day's notice to attend and objectors were given only two-and-a-half-minutes to each objector.
As the next date of hearing has been fixed for 25 March 2020, the Central Vista redevelopment project continues to be under close scrutiny.