Central Vista: Delhi HC Issues Notice to DDA Over Land Use Change

One of the two petitions, filed by environment and urban activist Rajeev Suri, challenged the legal validity of the land use changes proposed, according to Section 11A of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

According to the petition, the change in land use under the new redevelopment “green area which is described as ‘recreational’ District Park is proposed to house the new Parliament/Government office.” It further argues that the DDA is “not vested with the requisite power to bring about such changes” in land use. The petition contends that the notice for change of land use of several plots of land in Central Vista was not according to the Master Plan Delhi 2021.

However, responding to the petitions, DDA has said that it has the powers to make the proposed changes in law.