‘Disaster for Delhi’: Inside DDA’s Public Hearing on Central Vista
The public hearing on the redevelopment project of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ended on 7 February, Friday. Over two days, at least 1,200 people were called to attend the hearing on objections raised by 2,000 people on the Central vista redevelopment, reports IANS.
At the hearing, Poonam Prakash, head of the department of physical planning at the School of Panning and Architecture, told the board that the proposed change in land use adopted by the DDA is not “legally tenable,” reported The Indian Express. She said,
“It’s legally not tenable, you’re modifying a 2001 plan within a framework of MPD 2021. ‘Zone D’ plan hasn’t been notified (for 2021). The board should record the reason for delay of notification simply because all other zonal plans were notified in 2010.”Poonam Prakash, School of Planning and Architecture
News agency IANS reports other objections raised by architects and planners at the meeting. Anil Sood, president of NGO Chetna said, “How can you think of changing the land use without having the blueprint in hand and in particular conducting a civic survey as mandated under Section 7 of the DDA Act? Central Vista cannot be developed as a separate island in isolation without considering surrounding zones.”
‘Disaster for Delhi’
There were also concerns raised on the decrease in space available to the public according to the Central Vista redevelopment plans. Speaking to IANS, Neeraj Manchanda, architect and planner, said,
Architect Vikas Kanojia, Chairman of the Institute of Urban Designer termed the proposed redevelopment a “disaster for Delhi,” especially due to the lack of public discussions on the issue. He added that the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) has also not been consulted on the issue.
The objections raised in this public hearing will be put before the board of inquiry in a meeting chaired by the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi and then taken to Centre, for notification, reports IANS.
What is the Central Vista Redevelopment Project?
The Central Vista redevelopment project proposes the creation of a bigger Parliament building, and involves new structures for the residences of the Prime Minister and the Vice-President. According to the redevelopment plan, the new Parliament will be triangular shaped and all the union ministries and offices will be moved to the Central Vista on government land between India Gate and the Rail and Vayu Bhawan, reports The Indian Express.
