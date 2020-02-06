How Will DDA Hear 1,292 Concerns About ‘Central Vista’ in 2 Days?
On 6 and 7 February, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will allow 1,292 people to present “oral evidence in person” regarding their objections to the planned redevelopment of the Central Vista in New Delhi. But the date and schedule for these public hearings was only posted by the DDA in its website and newspapers on 5 February, giving objectors only a day’s notice about the hearings.
In December 2019, the DDA had invited objections/suggestions from the public regarding the government’s plan for a new Parliament house, demolition of Rajpath buildings like Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan and Vigyan Bhavan, and residences for the prime minister and vice-president.
Gujarat-based architectural firm HCP Design has been chosen by the Centre to plan the project, which has generated some amount of controversy.
Concerns include the conversion of public spaces to restricted government areas, the prospect of increased pollution from the construction, and the destruction of heritage buildings – all of this without any actual study supporting the need for the project.
Also Read : New Parliament building by 2024: Hardeep Puri
Questions About Consultation Process
Following the DDA’s call for consultations regarding the project, close to 2,000 objections were sent in writing to the authority. Of these, 1,292 were invited to present oral evidence.
Writing for The Wire, Manju Menon and Kanchi Kohli from the Centre for Policy Research have raised questions about these oral consultations, given how all of them will need to be heard between 10:30 am to 5:15 pm on 6 February, and 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on 7 February, at the DDA Office at Vikas Sadan in New Delhi.
The DDA notice also says anyone else who filed an objection but whose name is not on the list can present their objections from 1-1:30 pm on 7 February.
Menon and Kohli point out that this only allows two-and-a-half minutes to each objector to present their comments, and argue that the DDA could have given more time and publicity for the consultations for “a project of such great importance and consequences.” They also note that the consultations are being conducted on working days, rather than a weekend, which makes it tougher for people to attend. They also write about the most problematic aspect, that is, giving objectors only a day’s notice of the hearings.
All of this raises serious concerns about the DDA’s approach to the project and the seriousness with which it intends to consider objections and comments by the public.
Instead of adopting best practices from around the world, and giving a proper chance to those wishing to speak about what would be a fundamental change to the capital and the way people living in it and visiting it can access its public spaces, the authorities have chosen to give short shrift to such concerns.
With the project set to be completed from 2022 to 2024, it does not appear that any objections to it will be considered seriously.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )