How Will DDA Hear 1,292 Concerns About ‘Central Vista’ in 2 Days?

On 6 and 7 February, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will allow 1,292 people to present “oral evidence in person” regarding their objections to the planned redevelopment of the Central Vista in New Delhi. But the date and schedule for these public hearings was only posted by the DDA in its website and newspapers on 5 February, giving objectors only a day’s notice about the hearings.

In December 2019, the DDA had invited objections/suggestions from the public regarding the government’s plan for a new Parliament house, demolition of Rajpath buildings like Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan and Vigyan Bhavan, and residences for the prime minister and vice-president.

Gujarat-based architectural firm HCP Design has been chosen by the Centre to plan the project, which has generated some amount of controversy.

Concerns include the conversion of public spaces to restricted government areas, the prospect of increased pollution from the construction, and the destruction of heritage buildings – all of this without any actual study supporting the need for the project.