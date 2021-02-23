Coal Scam: CBI at Abhishek Banerjee’s House After Mamata’s Visit

On Monday, Rujira Naroola Banerjee had responded to the notice from the CBI served to her, saying she would appear for the investigation, even though she was "unaware of the reason for me being called for questioning or the subject matter of the investigation".

"You may visit my residence, as per your convenience, between 11 am and 3 pm tomorrow, ie, 23 February 2021," she had said.

Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir was also served a notice for questioning in the same case and was questioned at her residence on Monday.

The developments come just months ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the ruling Trinamool Congress is pitched against the BJP.