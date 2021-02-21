‘We Won’t Be Cowed Down’: Abhishek Banerjee on CBI Notice To Wife

Officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday, 21 February, with a notice for his wife Rujira Banerjee, to appear for questioning in the Coal Scam case.

Abhishek is the nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The CBI team reached MP Abhishek Banerjee's 'Shantiniketan' residence in South Kolkata, at about 2pm to deliver the notice. However, the notice was not delivered and they left in 20 minutes, as neither Abhishek nor his wife were at home.

The CBI is looking to question Rujira on 21 February at their home, and has asked her to revert with a suitable time for the same.