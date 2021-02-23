The Bengal Coal Scam: How is Abhishek Banerjee’s Wife Involved?

On Sunday, 21 February, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) landed at the residence of Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, in Kolkata.

The investigation agency had gone to serve a notice to Abhishek's wife Rujira Naroola Banerjee to join in the investigation of a multi-crore coal scam that the CBI is investigating in the state. A similar notice was also served to Abhishek's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir, who was subsequently questioned by the CBI the day after, on 22 February.

Rujira Banerjee will be questioned on 23 February.

The CBI's notice to arguably the closest member of Mamata Banerjee's family and the potential heir to the TMC has caused ripples in the political circles of Bengal ahead of the upcoming state polls. But what is this multi-crore coal scam? And how is Rujira Banerjee allegedly involved? Let's take a look.